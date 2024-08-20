The State of Maine receives a research lease for floating offshore wind energy from BOEM. (Credit: Nicholas Doherty on Unsplash)

The US Department of the Interior’s (DoI) Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has issued a floating offshore wind energy research lease to the State of Maine for the deployment of up to 12 floating offshore wind turbines.

Located on the US Outer Continental Shelf, the lease area covers less than 15,000 acres, approximately 52km off the coast of Maine. The wind turbines to be installed will be capable of generating up to 144MW of clean energy.

The research lease is also expected to create many well-paying jobs in local communities.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said: “Signing the Gulf of Maine research lease demonstrates the commitment by both BOEM and the State of Maine to promote a clean energy future for the nation.

“It is another example of a successful all-of-government effort to reach the Administration’s offshore wind energy goals and to combat the impacts of climate change.”

Through the newly executed research lease, the state, fishing community, wildlife experts, and others will be able to carry out in-depth studies and thoroughly assess floating offshore wind as a renewable energy source in the region.

The data gathered from the lease is expected to be significant in facilitating a responsible commercial floating offshore wind development in the future.

It will also enable BOEM and Maine to capitalise on new technology and promote local and national interests and industries.

Additionally, the assessments conducted on the array will evaluate the compatibility with existing ocean uses, potential effects on the environment, supply chains, and job creation.

Construction activities on the research array are not expected to take place for several years.

The developer must first submit a Research Activities Plan to BOEM, which will undergo environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act. The construction timeline will become more defined as the permitting process progresses.

Maine Governor Janet Mills said: “This lease between the State and BOEM to support the nation’s first research array devoted to floating offshore wind technology is the result of extensive engagement with stakeholders and communities across our state to establish Maine as a leader in responsible offshore wind, in balance with our state’s marine economy and environment.”

In October 2021, BOEM received an application from the State of Maine for a renewable energy research lease. BOEM issued a Determination of No Competitive Interest for the area outlined in Maine’s application in March 2023.

Throughout the application review and lease development process, BOEM collaborated closely with the State of Maine Governor’s Energy Office to create a lease that would support high-quality research on offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine.

After completing a final environmental assessment and determining there were no significant impacts, BOEM offered a research lease to the State of Maine in May 2024.

Under the research lease, the State of Maine or its designated operator will conduct research on the environmental and engineering aspects of the proposed project.

The findings will be made publicly available and will help guide future planning, permitting, and construction of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects in the region.

In June 2024, BOEM approved Ørsted’s construction and operations plan (COP) for the 924MW Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm in New York.