Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm secures US BOEM’s COP approval. (Credit: Ørsted)

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has approved Ørsted’s construction and operations plan (COP) for the 924MW Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm in New York.

The COP approval follows the Record of Decision made by the Department of the Interior (DOI) in March 2024 on the project. It is the final decision required from BOEM to advance the project towards the start of offshore construction.

Ørsted said that construction of the offshore segment of the project will commence later this year.

Its COP includes the Sunrise Wind project’s one nautical mile turbine spacing and the construction methodology requirements for all activities in federal ocean waters. The plan also outlines the mitigation measures to safeguard marine habitats and species.

BOEM director Elizabeth Klein said: “BOEM’s approval of the Sunrise Wind project represents another step in building a thriving offshore wind energy industry.

“The Biden-Harris administration continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing responsible projects like Sunrise Wind as part of our strategy to foster good paying jobs for local communities, ignite economic development, and fight the harmful effects of climate change.”

The Sunrise Wind project will be built at least 48km east of Montauk Point in New York, south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts and east of Block Island, Rhode Island. It is expected to produce sufficient renewable energy to deliver power to approximately 600,000 households in New York.

Ørsted expects the offshore wind farm to generate 800 direct jobs in New York alongside thousands of indirect jobs.

In addition, the project will bring economic benefits from the Capital Region to Long Island, including an investment of $700m in Suffolk County.

The Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm will help New York to achieve its 70% clean electricity mandate by the end of the decade, said Danish energy company Ørsted.

Furthermore, the offshore wind project will expedite the American state’s increasing offshore wind workforce and supply chain.

Ørsted Americas CEO and group executive vice president David Hardy said: “Sunrise Wind is a centerpiece of New York’s clean energy vision, and with this final federal approval we can officially put the construction phase in-motion.

“BOEM’s approval is an important milestone not just for New York but also for America’s domestic energy sector.”

In April this year, Eversource Energy finalised definitive documents to divest its 50% ownership stake in the Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm to Ørsted for an undisclosed sum.

Upon the completion of the deal, Ørsted will become the 100% owner of the American offshore wind farm.