The Zinia 2 deep offshore development produces through the Pazflor FPSO. (Credit: Angolan National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency)

Total and its partners have started production from the $1.05bn Zinia 2 deep offshore development in Block 17, offshore Angola.

Zinia 2 is a short-cycle development which has been tied back to the existing floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) located at the Total-operated Pazflor field.

Launched in May 2018, the offshore project was developed through the drilling of nine wells. Total said that the project was developed as per schedule and $150m less than the original cost of $1.2bn.

Total Africa exploration and production president Nicolas Terraz said: “The successful start-up of this project, despite the challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic, demonstrates Total’s commitment to ensure a sustainable output on Block 17, for which the production license was recently extended until 2045.

“Zinia Phase 2 project reflects the quality of short cycle projects in Angola with high return on investment.”

The satellite field is anticipated to reach 40,000 barrels of oil per day of production by mid-2022. It is expected to sustain Pazflor field production, which came on stream in 2011.

Contained in water depths ranging from 600m to 1,200, the Zinia 2 field has an estimated at 65 million barrels of oil. The field is located nearly 150km off the Angolan coast.

Angolan National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency CEO Paulino Jerónimo said: “Zinia Phase 2 is a key project for Angola that comes at the right time to sustain the production of the country. We welcome our collaboration with Total in Angola, that keeps investing with its partners in the development of the country oil resources.”

Total is the operator of Block 17 with a stake of 38%. Its partners in the offshore Angolan block are Equinor (22.16%), ExxonMobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola, (15.84%), and Sonangol P&P (5%).

Apart from the Pazflor vessel, the partners have three more FPSOs in Block 17, which include Girassol, Dalia, and CLOV.