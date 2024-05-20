The British oil and gas exploration and production company plans the drilling of the offshore development in the first half of 2025, following which the Belinda field will be tied back to the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO)

UK’s NSTA grants final approval for Serica Energy to develop Belinda offshore field in the UK Central North Sea. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

Serica Energy has secured the final approval from the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to develop the company’s fully owned and operated Belinda offshore field in the UK Central North Sea.

The British oil and gas exploration and production company plans the drilling of the offshore development in the first half of 2025. Following the drilling, the Belinda field will be tied back to the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO).

Located in Block 21/30f around 6km southeast of the Triton FPSO, the offshore field was discovered in 1990 and appraised in 2016. It is being developed as a single well tieback to the Triton FPSO.

According to Serica Energy, the Belinda field holds estimated proven and probable reserves of nearly 5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) which represents 80% oil.

Production from the field is slated to begin in Q1 2026 upon the completion of the tie-back work to the Triton FPSO.

The Belinda field is the fifth well in Serica Energy’s Triton area drilling campaign which started last month using the COSLInnovator drilling rig. The area consists of eight producing oil fields.

They are namely Evelyn, Clapham, Pict, Bittern, Guillemot West, Guillemot Northwest, Gannet E and Saxon. All of the producing wells are designed to improve production through the Triton FPSO.

Serica Energy chairman and Interim CEO David Latin said: “We are delighted to have received approval to develop Belinda. This will build on our strong track record of delivering growth and adding value through investment in our assets.

“We have further potential projects in our portfolio which we continue to assess, including the possible re-development of the Kyle field, which could, like Belinda, be another low emissions tie-back candidate to the Triton FPSO.

“We look to the UK government to implement tax and licensing arrangements that support investments like Belinda, thereby creating UK jobs, earnings and tax receipts instead of increasing reliance on energy imports.”