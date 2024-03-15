The subsea engineering, construction, and services company has been tasked with handling the engineering, construction, and installation of the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, along with the associated subsea infrastructure for the deepwater project in Mexican waters

Woodside awards subsea installation services for the Trion project to Subsea7. (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has bagged a contract from Woodside Energy to deliver subsea installation services for the $7.2bn Trion oil and gas project offshore Mexico.

The subsea engineering, construction, and services company did not disclose the exact value of the contract but indicated it to be in the range of $300m and $500m.

The Trion deepwater field sits about 30km south of the US/Mexico border and 180km from the Mexican coastline. It is situated at a water depth of 2,600m.

Australian oil and gas company Woodside and Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex are developing the Trion oil and gas project, which entails a wet tree subsea system linked to an infield floating production unit (FPU).

Subsea7 has been tasked with handling the engineering, construction, and installation of the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, along with the associated subsea infrastructure.

According to the company, project management and engineering will begin promptly from our offices in the US and Mexico. Offshore operations are slated to occur between 2026 and 2027.

Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico vice president Craig Broussard said: “This award acknowledges our strong partnership with Woodside globally. With our experience in the Gulf of Mexico and proven track record, we can deliver innovative, reliable, fast-tracked solutions that create value for our clients.

“We are proud to be a part of Woodside and Pemex’s first deepwater development in Mexico.”

The Trion field was discovered by Pemex in 2012. In 2017, BHP Petroleum acquired a stake in the deepwater oil project and in 2022 it merged with Woodside in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Woodside is the operator of the deepwater field with a 60% stake. Pemex Exploration & Production Mexico, a subsidiary of Pemex, owns the remaining stake of 40%.

The first oil from the offshore Mexican project is expected to be drawn in 2028.

The project’s FPU will have an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day. It will link to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a storage capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

The initial phase of the Trion oil and gas project calls for the drilling of 18 wells, of which nine will serve as producers, seven as water injectors, and two as gas injectors. Throughout the lifespan of the Trion project, a total of 24 wells will be drilled.