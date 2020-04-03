The Sapakara West-1 well has encountered 79m net pay of high-quality light oil and gas condensate

The Sam Croft drillship will be moved to the third prospect. (Credit: Pixabay/wasi1370)

French integrated oil and gas company Total and its partner US-based Apache have made a significant oil discovery at the Sapakara West-1 well in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

Drilled to a depth of approximately 6,300m using the Noble Sam Croft drillship, the Sapakara West-1 well has encountered 79m net pay of high-quality light oil and gas condensate, in multiple stacked and good quality reservoirs in Upper Cretaceous Campanian and Santonian formations.

The shallower Campanian interval contains 13m of net gas condensate and 30m of net oil pay, with API oil gravities between 35 and 40 degrees whereas the deeper Santonian interval comprises 36m of net oil-bearing reservoir with API oil gravities between 40 and 45 degrees.

Apache drilled the Sapakara West-1 well, which follows the previous discovery at Maka Central-1, as the operator with 50% interest while Total as the JV partner owns the remaining 50% stake.

Further tests planned to appraise the reservoir’s resources and productivity

The partners are planning to undertake further testing to appraise the resources and productivity of the reservoir.

Apache CEO and president John Christmann said: “Our second discovery offshore Suriname this year further proves our geologic model and confirms a large hydrocarbon system in two play types on Block 58.

“Based on a conservative estimate of net pay across multiple fan systems, we have discovered another very substantial oil resource with the Sapakara West-1 well.

“Importantly, our data indicates that the Sapakara West-1 well encountered a distinct fan system that is separate from the Maka Central-1 discovery we announced in January this year.”

The Sam Croft drillship is planned to be moved to the third prospect, Kwaskwasi, in Block 58. It is located approximately 10km northwest of Sapakara West-1.

The fourth exploration target, Keskesi, is planned to be drilled approximately 20km southeast of Sapakara West-1.

The two exploration wells will aim to assess oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals in reservoirs that appear to be independent from the Maka and Sapakara discoveries.