Apache and Total make significant oil discovery in South America. (Credit: Total)

Oil and gas firms Apache and Total have made a significant oil discovery at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in South America.

The Noble Sam Croft drillship has been used to drill the well, in which the two companies hold a stake of 50% each. Apache is the operator of the Maka Central-1 exploration well.

Drilled by a water depth of about 1,000 metres, the well was tested for the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple stacked targets in the upper Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals.

Total said that the well encountered over 123 metres net pay of high-quality light oil and gas rich condensate net pay.

Further drilling and testing are planned to be conducted to appraise the resources and productivity of the reservoir.

Apache has confirmed that the Campanian contains 50m (164ft) of net hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir and the preliminary fluid samples and test results indicated that the light oil and gas condensate with API gravities of 40 and 60 degrees.

The Santonian holds 73m (240ft) of oil-bearing reservoir, with API oil gravities of 35-45 degrees.

Apache CEO and president John J. Christmann said: “Preliminary formation evaluation data indicates the potential for prolific oil wells. Additionally, the size of the stratigraphic feature, as defined by 3-D seismic imaging, suggests a substantial resource.

“Block 58 comprises 1.4 million acres and offers significant potential beyond the discovery at Maka Central. We have identified at least seven distinct play types and more than 50 prospects within the thermally mature play fairway.”

Sam Croft drillship will drill next wells in Block 58

The partners have stated that the Sam Croft drillship will drill the next wells in Block 58, beginning with the Sapakara West well, which is located about 20km southeast of the Maka Central discovery.

The well will test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals.

