The Isabella 30/12d-11 exploration well encountered 64m net pay of lean gas and condensate and light oil

The hydrocarbon discovery has been made at the Isabella exploration well in the UK Central North Sea. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

France’s Total and its partners have made discovery with the Isabella 30/12d-11 well on the license P1820, located in the Central North Sea offshore UK.

The license is located about 40km south of the Elgin-Franklin Field and 170km east of Aberdeen.

Drilled in to a total depth of 5,557m using the Noble Sam Hartley jack-up rig, the well encountered 64m net pay of lean gas and condensate and high-quality light oil, in Upper Jurassic and Triassic sandstone reservoirs.

Discovery data assessment underway to determine future appraisal activity

The partners are currently assessing the data and results of discovered resources to determine future appraisal activity and estimates of recoverable resources. The well is being plugged and abandoned.

Total exploration senior vice president Kevin McLachlan said: “The initial results at Isabella are encouraging. This demonstrates that our exploration strategy in the North Sea to explore for value adding prospects nearby to our infrastructure is working.”

Total operates the P1820 license with 30% interest while other partners include Neptune Energy (50%), Ithaca Energy (10%) and the wholly owned subsidiary of Edison, Euroil Exploration (10%).

Neptune Energy CEO Jim House said: “The discovery of hydrocarbons in three separate formations is positive news for Neptune and our partners. While analysis of the results is ongoing, the initial findings show significant promise.

“Having acquired our interest in the exciting HPHT Isabella prospect in 2018, the result further strengthens our growing UK portfolio and demonstrates the significant remaining hydrocarbon potential in the region.”

