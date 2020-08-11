The partnership is expected to enhance the accessibility and flexibility of Total’s product offerings and services

Total’s products and services will be available on various popular apps from the Alibaba Digital Economy, such as Taobao, Tmall, Alipay, Eleme and Amap. (Credit: Alibaba Group Holding Limited.)

Total (China) Investment has collaborated with Chinese technology company, Alibaba Group to drive digital transformation of its operations in China.

Both the companies have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the partnership on the transformation.

Under the deal, Total (China) Investment will have access to Alibaba’s digital capabilities and technology across e-commerce, online payments, local services, supply chain, big data, and organisational management.

As per the terms of the MoU, both the companies will develop in-depth collaboration based on the Alibaba Business Operating System (ABOS).

Alibaba will offer digital infrastructure and support for Total’s service stations, lubricants, special fluids businesses and car care business in China.

Total’s products and services made available on e-commerce platforms

Total (China) Investment president Ian Lepetit said: “Digital technology is a critical driver for achieving our excellence objectives across all of Total’s business segments.

“Total Group’s ambition is to generate as much as $1.5 billion in value per year for the company by 2025 through digital transformation initiatives.

“China has a world-leading environment for digital innovation and a fertile ground for making it a reality.

“We hope the partnership will not only improve our business in this country but also create a best practice that we can roll out to Total Group’s overseas business, delivering better products, services and better customer experiences to more than 8 million customers everyday worldwide.”

Furthermore, the company said that its customers will be able to access Total’s products and services on e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, Tmall, Alipay, Eleme and Amap.