Thiess secures $238.8m contract extension for Mt Owen coal mine in Australia. (Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay.)

Glencore, a commodity trading and mining company, has awarded a A$340m ($238.8m) contract to Thiess to provide mining services at the Mount Owen coal operations in Australia.

To commence from July 2021, the 18-month contract extension will extend Thiess’ services at the Mt Owen mine, where it has been present since 1994.

Located in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales, the mine processes up to 15 million tonnes of run-of-mine (ROM) coal per year, of which 7.8 million tonnes per year is mined by Thiess the Mt Owen North Pit.

Under the contract, the CIMIC Group’s global mining services subsidiary, will continue to provide mine planning, design and execution, drill and blast, overburden removal and coal mining services at the Mt Owen.

Thiess managing director Douglas Thompson said: “For more than 25 years we have delivered industry-leading, specialised mining techniques at Mt Owen, leading to higher resource recovery, increased plant efficiency and reliable material movement for our client.

“Our team looks forward to continuing our long association with Glencore and the Hunter Valley community.”

Thiess provides mining services at two other mines in the Hunter Valley

The company said that it also provides mining services at two other mines in the Hunter Valley.

CIMIC Group CEO Juan Santamaria said: “This award reflects Thiess’ long-term commitment to provide value-add solutions for its clients.”

In July, Thiess was awarded a A$2.5bn ($1.7bn) contract extension by Jellinbah Group to provide mining services at its Lake Vermont coal mine in Queensland.

The five-year extension contract will see Thiess providing service mining operations, which include mine planning, coal mining, topsoil and overburden removal, drill and blast as well as water management and rehabilitation of final landforms at the Lake Vermont mine.