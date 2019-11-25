The Senegal North Ultra-Deep Offshore (SN-UDO-19) survey will be carried out using the BGP Prospector vessel

Image: The survey covers over 5,100km2 with a modern broadband acquisition set-up.Photo courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.

TGS has commenced a new 3D seismic survey in the MSGBC Basin, offshore north-west Africa.

Located in northern Senegal, the survey covers over 5,100km2 with a modern broadband acquisition set-up and is an extension of the recently concluded SS-UDO-19 3D acquisition in southern Senegal.

The project has been planned to allow explorers to build upon the accomplishment the basin has experienced with the Sangomar field, the GTA complex and Yakaar discoveries.

The Norway-based surveying services company has entered into a partnership with GeoPartners to carry out the Senegal North Ultra-Deep Offshore (SN-UDO-19) survey using the BGP Prospector vessel and will be supported by Senegalese national oil company, PETROSEN.

TGS CEO Kristian Johansen said: “This survey will provide the industry with essential subsurface insight ahead of Senegal’s Offshore License Round which is scheduled to commence early next year.

“SN-UDO-19 extends our coverage in a highly prospective region where TGS has been actively acquiring data for almost two years.

“The MSGBC Basin remains a key region for TGS where our unique combination of multibeam, seafloor sampling, seismic, interpretation and imaging products deliver the best subsurface knowledge in the industry. As we expand offshore activities in the Southern Atlantic, we are well positioned to provide our customers with valuable insights to further develop opportunities both offshore Senegal and in the wider region.”

With an acquisition timeline of 75 days, the project is expected to produce fast-track data three months after acquisition. The company said this would be in time to provide further insight on blocks offered under the Senegal Offshore 2020 licence round.

The full results will be accessible in the fourth quarter of 2020.

