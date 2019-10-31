A full suite of AVO-compliant reservoir characterization products, in addition to a suite of pre-stack depth-migrated deliverables, will be available in early 2020

Image: TGS Commences Onshore Seismic Acquisition for Montney Basin 3D Project. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

TGS announced today the commencement of its Midnight 3D onshore seismic survey to further solidify its core position in the Inga/Fireweed area of British Columbia in Canada.

The survey merges into TGS’ existing onshore Canadian seismic data coverage in the condensate region of the Montney basin and straddles a large area where drilling activity is incentivized by deep-well royalty credit. When completed and processed by TGS, the Midnight 3D project will result in 168 square kilometers of high-quality 3D seismic data. It increases the TGS’s contiguous Montney 3D seismic coverage to over 1,500 square kilometers. A full suite of AVO-compliant reservoir characterization products, in addition to a suite of pre-stack depth-migrated deliverables, will be available in early 2020. The Midnight 3D survey is located in the heart of highly prospective, liquids-rich Montney acreage, with surrounding wells producing as much as 60-80 percent liquids and boasting some of the best, single-well economics in North America. TGS data library in this basin also includes interpretive geological products derived from our extensive library of well data.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, “The Midnight project is an excellent addition to our existing Montney 3D seismic database in Canada and further expands our comprehensive onshore library in the region. Our combined seismic, well log and interpretation data provide the industry with invaluable subsurface insight, and the additional 3D coverage will be instrumental to our customers’ exploration and development efforts in the area.”

Source: Company Press Release