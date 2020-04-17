The survey covers 4,770km² of open acreage in deep and ultra-deep waters

TGS begins 3D seismic survey offshore The Gambia. (Credit: Pixabay/wasi1370)

TGS, a multi-client geoscience data provider for exploration & production (E&P) companies, has commenced a new 3D seismic survey in the offshore The Gambia, West Africa.

The Gambito 2020 3D survey is being carried out with BGP, using the BGP Prospector vessel, under cooperation with The Gambian Ministry of Petroleum & Energy (MOPE).

Located at the heart of the MSGBC basin, the survey that covers 4,770km² of open acreage in deep and ultra-deep waters.

It is expected to be prospective as wide basin floor fans were identified in TGS 2D regional seismic grids.

The survey is adjacent to Jaan, a fully harmonized ~30,000km² 3D multi-client seismic project that delivered final PSTM/PSDM products recently.

TGS CEO Kristian Johansen said: “The commencement of the Gambito 2020 3D is the latest step to increase our extensive subsurface survey activities in the MSGBC basin, a prolific region in offshore West Africa.

“TGS’ unique combination of seismic and interpretation products in the area will offer our customers critical insight into supporting their E&P plans in this region.”

The survey in The Gambia will last for aproximately three months, with a full data set available in the second quarter of next year.

The firm said that the survey will support a future licensing round that will be organized by the country. It also has exclusive rights to existing multi-client seismic data offshore The Gambia.

In November last year, TGS commenced a new 3D seismic survey in the MSGBC Basin, offshore north-west Africa.

The survey, which is located in northern Senegal, was to cover more than 5,100km² with a modern broadband acquisition set-up.