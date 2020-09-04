The collaboration aims to accurately identify the location of sand ingress within the wellbore

Tendeka and TGT have teamed up for ‘industry-first’ solution to combat sand control failures. (Credit: Tendeka)

Tendeka, an independent global completions service company, has partnered with diagnostic systems specialist TGT to help mitigate the sand control failure in wells.

Known as ‘Find Fix Confirm’, the remedial sand control collaboration will see the utilisation of the TGT’s Sand Flow product to exactly identify the locations of sand ingress within the wellbore.

Upon identifying accurate locations, the partners will use Tendeka’s Filtrex thru-tubing sand control system to quickly repair the damage.

The Tendeka’s Filtrex system is a ‘one-trip’ remedial solution designed to efficiently restore sand-free production by performing sand cleanout and chemical treatments during the deployment of the live well.

Sand issues account for 10% of all shut-in wells in mature basins

Tendeka said that sand issues account for 10% of all shut-in wells in mature basins. It is either due to failure of the existing downhole sand control or onset of sand production due to depletion of pressure or water production.

Tendeka Advanced Completions director Paul Lynch said: “The management and control of sand production is an inherent problem in the oil and gas industry. Often, the first indication of sand issues downhole will be as a result of detrimental effects that can occur at the surface such as fill-in separators or erosional damage to pipework, ultimately resulting in a shut-in well.

“Our Find Fix Confirm sand remediation service addresses both issues to offer a more effective, intervention-based solution.”

Designed to accurately locate sand entry to the wellbore, the TGT’s Sand Flow system provides a qualitative sand count and identifies problem zones.

TGT chief marketing officer Ken Feather said: “Our Sand Flow diagnostics are powered by Chorus technology, which captures and decodes the acoustic signature generated by sand particles entering the wellbore to reveal sand ingress locations and sand count.

“Equipped with that information, Filtrex can be targeted to repair the breach, then Chorus can be deployed again to confirm that the breach is fixed. Overall, Find Fix Confirm enables better use of resources and more reliable sand control outcomes.”

In March 2020, Aker BP has issued a Letter of Intent to Tendeka to supply sand screens and FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) to its offshore fields over the next three years.