The consortium will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and site services (EPSS) for AGCC

Tecnimont-led consortium secures petrochemical contract in Russia. (Credit: Pixabay/LEEROY Agency)

A consortium led by Maire Tecnimont’s subsidiary, Tecnimont has won a contract to support the petrochemical development of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) in Russia.

The contract worth €1.2bn ($1.3bn) was awarded by Amur GCC, a subsidiary of a Russian petrochemicals company, PJSC Sibur.

Under the contract, the consortium will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and site services (EPSS) for AGCC, which is part of the second phase of the Amur gas development initiative.

The consortium includes Tecnimont, MT Russia, Sinopec Engineering and Sinopec Engineering Group’s Russian Branch.

Construction of several large-scale polyolefin units is included in the project

Maire Tecnimont CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: “This project confirms the reliability of our strategy to promote early involvement in the development of projects with selected clients, having long term industrial vision throughout the natural gas value chain.

“AGCC project follows Tecnimont’s engagement in Amur giant Gas Treatment plant in the Russian Far East Region and represents its downstream monetization into polyolefins.

“In such extraordinary times due to the Covid outbreak, we are eager to engage ourselves in this prestigious job and to put our best energies at the service of a long-time client such as Sibur.”

Located in the Amur region in the Far East of the Russian Federation, close to the border with China, AGCC is the downstream expansion of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (AGPP), a package which being delivered by Maire Tecnimon.

The project involves construction of numerous large-scale polyolefin units, and its mechanical completion is anticipated within 2024.

Upon completion, the project is expected to one the largest petrochemical facilities in the world and will be fed with products that are associated to natural gas of the AGPP project.

In 2018, Maire Tecnimont was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Abu Dhabi Polymer Company (Borouge) for a new polypropylene unit (PP5 project) in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.