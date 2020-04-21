TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, delivery and installation of subsea equipment, including a subsea production system

TechnipFMC will provide engineering services for Lambert Deep and the Greater Western Flank fields. (Credit: TechnipFMC)

Oil services firm TechnipFMC has received integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract from Woodside Energy for the Lambert Deep and Greater Western Flank fields located off the coast of Northwestern Australia.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the design, manufacture, delivery and installation of subsea equipment, including a subsea production system (SPS) for the Lambert Deep field and Phase 3 of the Greater Western Flank fields.

TechnipFMC subsea president Arnaud Pieton said: “We are delighted to have been awarded another iEPCI project through our frame agreement with Woodside.

“This is Woodside’s second consecutive award adopting our Subsea 2.0 platform, confirming our common ambition to transform subsea economics through integration, standardization and configurability.”

Flexible flowlines and umbilicals to be provided for Angel platform

The firm will also provide flexible flowlines and umbilicals for connection to the Angel platform, located about 120km northwest of Karratha.

The Angel platform is connected to the North Rankin Complex (NRC) through a 50km subsea pipeline.

The contract, which represents the second to be awarded to TechnipFMC under a five-year integrated iEPCI frame agreement with Woodside, is estimated to be worth between $75m and $250m.

Recently, TechnipFMC said it defers plans to split its operations into two separate entities, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

The firm seeks to spin off its engineering and construction business into a separate company. The other business, which will be engaged in providing integrated technology and services to the oil and gas industry, will operate as TechnipFMC.