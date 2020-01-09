The new contract follows the front end engineering design (FEED) work carried out by TechnipFMC for the same complex

The complex will enable Motor Oil Hellas Refinery to expand its production capacity of Euro 5 gasoline. Credit: Pixabay/SatyaPrem.

TechnipFMC has secured a contract for the construction of a new naphtha complex for Motor Oil Hellas’ Corinth Refinery in Greece.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction management (EPCm) services contract follows the front end engineering design (FEED) work carried out by TechnipFMC for the same complex.

Featuring three new process units, the new naphtha complex will have a capacity of 22,000 barrels per day, upon completion.

The process units will include a naphtha hydrotreater unit, a platforming unit and an isomerization unit.

The complex will enable Motor Oil Hellas Refinery to expand its production capacity of Euro 5 gasoline, in line with its strategy to increase the production of clean fuels.

To meet the requirements of the new naphtha complex, existing utilities and offsite units will also be upgraded as part of the project.

TechnipFMC’s Onshore/Offshore business president Catherine MacGregor said: “With this project, TechnipFMC strengthens its expertise in the delivery of complex projects and its leadership within the European downstream market. This project also illustrates the strong historical relationship between TechnipFMC and Motor Oil Hellas over the past 45 years.”

Some of the major contracts secured by TechnipFMC last year

In October last year, the company secured an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Shell for the Perdido Phase 2 development, located in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract includes the delivery and installation of subsea equipment, including flexible flowlines, flexible jumpers, steel flying leads, and electrical flying leads.

In the same month, TechnipFMC secured subsea contract for PetroVietnam Gas’ Nam Con Son 2 Phase 2 gas pipeline development in Vietnam.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract was awarded by Vietnam’s state-run oil and gas firm PetroVietnam Gas (PV Gas).

Under the contract, the company will handle the engineering and installation of 118km of a rigid pipeline. It will also be responsible for the fabrication of subsea structures to tie back the existing Nam Con Son 2 Phase 1 gas pipeline to the Long Hai Landfall Station.