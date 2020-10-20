TechnipFMC’s scope of work includes the provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines along with the pipeline installation work

TechnipFMC to provide subsea installation scope located near the Grane Field, North Sea. (Credit: TechnipFMC plc.)

UK-based oil and gas company TechnipFMC has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for pipelaying work on the Breidablikk development in the North Sea.

The contract, awarded by Norwegian energy company Equinor, includes an option for the subsea installation scope located near the Grane Field, North Sea.

According to TechnipFMC, the contract is worth between $75m and $250m.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC’s scope of work includes the provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines along with the pipeline installation work.

The Breidablikk field is located northeast of the Grane field, nearly 185km west of Haugesund, in the central part of the North Sea, Norway.

The field is being jointly developed by Equinor (as the operator), ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, Var Energi and Petoro.

Breidablikk field includes four subsea templates with up to 23 production wells

The Breidablikk field is proposed to be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing Grane offshore platform. It will consist of four subsea templates with a total of up to 23 production wells.

TechnipFMC Subsea president Jonathan Landes said: “We have collaborated closely with Equinor in order to optimize the solutions and methodology for the pipelay installation.

“We are honoured to once again be selected by Equinor to create value with our products and services offering.”

The company said that the oil field development is subject to final development approval by the Norwegian authorities.

If approved by the Norwegian authorities, the field is expected to produce first oil in the first half of 2024.

Last month, Equinor and its partners have submitted plans for development and operation of the Breidablikk oilfield offshore Norway to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy.