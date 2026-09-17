The solution connects budgeting, forecasting and variance analysis processes through SAP platforms. Credit: Photon photo/Shutterstock.com.

Syntax has introduced a maintenance cost budgeting solution for the mining industry, aiming to help companies improve control and forecasting of maintenance expenditure.

The new software, Syntax Maintenance Cost Budgeting, integrates with SAP Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) and was developed in collaboration with SAP.

It is intended to replace traditional spreadsheet-based methods by offering an automated and predictive system for maintenance budgeting.

Syntax has indicated that the tool provides real-time visibility into budgets, forecasts and actual costs, allowing operators to track spending across sites, cost centres and assets.

Syntax global mining practice vice-president Michelle Smith said: “Mining companies need maintenance budgeting processes that are as disciplined and dynamic as the operations they support.

“Too often, maintenance budgeting remains manual and difficult to manage proactively. Syntax Maintenance Cost Budgeting is designed to help automate the process, improve planning, and support more informed operational and investment decisions.”

Key features of the software include automated budget cycles, real-time variance analysis and predictive cost modelling using historical maintenance data.

These capabilities are designed to enable finance and maintenance teams to refine budget planning and quickly adjust forecasts in response to changing operational conditions.

Syntax reports that the solution connects budgeting, forecasting and variance analysis processes through SAP platforms, with the aim of improving financial oversight.

The company developed the tool in response to common industry challenges such as the difficulty of maintaining oversight across multiple locations and adapting to shifting mining sector conditions.

SAP mining global lead Ruediger Schroedter said: “Maintenance budgeting remains a complex challenge for mining companies operating across sites, assets and cost centres.

“With Syntax, we are helping organisations bring greater visibility, forecasting consistency and financial control to this process through SAP Cloud ERP.”