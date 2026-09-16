Novva founder and CEO Steven Liu (right) and ABO Energy managing director Karsten Schlageter at the signing ceremony for the 3.17GW renewable energy agreement in Paris. Credit: NOVVA Group/PRNewswire.

Novva Group has signed a binding framework agreement to acquire a 3.17GW portfolio of renewable energy projects in Argentina from ABO Energy, a Germany-based company.

The agreement was signed in Paris by ABO Energy managing director Karsten Schlageter and Novva founder and CEO Steven Liu.

The Argentine portfolio includes renewable energy projects currently in the development stage.

According to both companies, the transaction will proceed through a confirmatory due diligence process and is expected to be formalised with a share purchase agreement in the coming months.

It follows Novva’s earlier acquisition from ABO Energy of three solar projects in Colombia with a combined capacity of approximately 40MW.

Novva is a Singapore-registered platform focused on data centres and renewable energy infrastructure.

Liu said: “Securing this 3.17GW portfolio marks a decisive leap in our Latin America pipeline. This upcoming acquisition propels Novva into the top-tier of regional renewable energy platforms and establishes us as one of the fastest-scaling infrastructure players powering the AI era.

“As computing demand reshapes global energy requirements, assembling high-quality wind and solar assets at scale delivers the certainty and bankability the AI economy demands.”

Novva’s activities span industrial and financial infrastructure for AI, including services for powered land, international data centres and powered shell facilities, all supported by renewable energy sources.

The latest agreement in Argentina is intended to strengthen the company’s position as it continues expanding across emerging markets, particularly in Latin America.

ABO Energy indicated that the sale of the Argentine development-stage assets aligns with its broader strategic objectives.

Schlageter said: “The upcoming transaction is in line with our strategy of focusing on core markets. We are pleased to continue our successful collaboration with Novva.”

In December 2025, Fortum acquired a 4.4GW wind energy portfolio from ABO Energy. The portfolio comprised 29 wind power projects across Finland.