The inauguration event was attended by senior government officials. Credit: © Masdar.

Masdar and Taaleri Energia have inaugurated the Čibuk 2 wind farm with 154MW of capacity in Serbia’s South Banat region, approximately 40km from Belgrade.

The project brings the combined installed capacity of the adjacent Čibuk 1 and 2 wind farms to 312MW.

These two projects together represent more than $576m (€500m) in foreign direct investment in Serbia’s energy sector. The combined generation is expected to provide clean electricity for approximately 178,800 households.

The inauguration event took place in Belgrade and was attended by senior government officials including the Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Serbia and the Deputy Ambassador of Finland.

Handanović said: “The completion of Wind Park Čibuk 2 makes a significant contribution to Serbia’s efforts to decarbonise its energy system while increasing its energy independence.

“The two wind power plants developed by Masdar in Serbia, with a total installed capacity of 312MW, currently account for around 25% of Serbia’s combined wind and solar power capacity.”

Čibuk 2, which is equipped with 22 Nordex turbines, is projected to deliver up to 336,000MW-hours of electricity each year, meeting the annual needs of around 80,000 homes.

Its operation is forecast to avoid approximately 311,200t of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

More than 1,000 people, mainly from the South Banat area, were involved in construction, subcontracting and project management roles at Čibuk 2.

Ownership of the wind farm is split equally between Masdar and Taaleri Energia, with development carried out in partnership with New Energy Solutions.

Masdar’s regional development pipeline includes more than 200MW of additional projects across solar, wind and battery storage technologies.

Serbia aims to install around 3.5GW of new wind and solar capacity by 2030, with a government target of generating 45% of its electricity from renewables within the same time frame.

In July 2026, Masdar reached financial close on the world’s first giga-scale, round-the-clock renewable energy project, with a total investment of $6.1bn (Dh22.4bn).