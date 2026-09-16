RC drilling under way at the Nguni gold anomaly. Credit: Ongwe Minerals.

Ongwe Minerals has begun its first drilling programme at the Nguni gold prospect, part of the Omatjete Gold Project in Namibia.

The company confirmed the mobilisation of two drill rigs to the site, located 17km east of its earlier Manga Gold discovery.

The Nguni prospect features a gold-in-soil anomaly extending for more than 6km, discovered in May 2026 during a regional soil sampling campaign.

Ongwe’s exploration targeted the Okondeka Fault Zone, which also hosts WIA Gold’s Kokoseb Gold Deposit.

The anomaly was identified after initial sampling on a 200m × 200m grid, later refined to 50m × 50m spacing over anomalous areas.

According to Ongwe, the current drilling campaign at Nguni consists of an 18-hole diamond drill plan totalling 3,500m, focusing on the higher-grade portions of the prospect.

A second phase involving a reverse circulation (RC) drill rig will test the strike extension of the anomaly, with 13 holes planned for an additional 1,500m.

The company stated that results from logging and assays will inform any expansion or modification of these programmes.

Ongwe CEO Dave Underwood said: “The central portion of the Nguni gold anomaly has now been closely defined by infill soil sampling, with 50 soil samples above 300ppb [parts per billion] gold, peaking at 1,310ppb gold.

“This represents a 6km-long, high-grade soil anomaly similar in scale and tenor to the anomaly at the neighbouring Kokoseb gold deposit, before it was drilled. We are now embarking on the maiden, fully funded drill programme at this exciting target.”

Ongwe has also finalised a step-out diamond drilling initiative at the Manga prospect, which was discovered during a separate soil sampling programme in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This programme, consisting of five holes for a total of 1,000m, is intended to examine the eastern extension of the Manga anomaly.

The company plans to supplement drilling with further calcrete sampling to determine the continuity of mineralisation beneath cover material.

The soil sampling methods have involved the detectORE analytical method, which provides rapid, on-site screening of gold concentrations via portable X-ray fluorescence.

In June 2026, Ongwe discovered a gold-in-soil anomaly extending over a 5km strike length at its Omatjete Gold Project.