The scope of work covers automation, cementing, coiled tubing services, directional drilling, drilling fluids and surface well testing. Credit: Halliburton.

Halliburton has been awarded a contract by Eni to provide a bundled package of well construction and completions services for the Cronos project offshore Cyprus.

Cronos is an ultra-deepwater development in Block 6 of the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.

The contract covers a range of integrated services comprising drilling, well construction, automation, and completions for both exploration and development wells.

The scope of work covers cementing, coiled tubing services, directional drilling, drilling fluids, LOGIX automation and surface well testing.

Halliburton will utilise its existing infrastructure and regional capabilities in Cyprus to support logistics and execution throughout the multi-year campaign.

According to the company, combining these services is intended to reduce operational interfaces and enhance execution certainty for the Cronos project.

The LOGIX automation and remote operations element uses machine learning algorithms and adjusts drilling parameters in real time to support optimal drilling performance in difficult geological conditions.

The company states that integrating downhole data with rig control systems aims to optimise drilling efficiency and improve rate of penetration, while automation is expected to reduce non-productive time and streamline overall well delivery.

These measures are designed to enable more consistent and cost-effective well construction for the operator.

Halliburton Europe, Eurasia and sub‑Saharan Africa senior vice-president Jean-Marc Lopez said: “The Cronos award builds on Halliburton’s long-standing relationship with Eni and highlights the company’s ability to deliver integrated offshore solutions for complex deepwater developments.

“The award strengthens Halliburton’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean, one of the industry’s most active emerging offshore gas regions. The company expects its integrated delivery model to support future development as operators prioritise efficiency, performance and long-term value.”

The Cronos project forms part of Eni’s strategy to develop natural gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Halliburton indicated it plans to use this integrated delivery model in future offshore projects in the region as energy companies focus on achieving efficiency and performance in complex environments.

Last month, Halliburton secured an integrated contract from bp for the first appraisal campaign in the deepwater Bumerangue field offshore Brazil.