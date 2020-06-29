The alliance will leverage both organizations’ technical expertise, engineering capabilities, and market knowledge, while Hatch’s engineering and project execution expertise will assist SunGas in providing customers with superior value and predictable delivery, as well as critical support throughout project lifecycles

SunGas Renewables and Hatch partner on biomass gasification systems. (Credit: Pixabay/Mrdidg.)

Hatch and SunGas Renewables have announced a strategic alliance that will accelerate the deployment of SunGas’s proven biomass gasification systems.

The alliance will leverage both organizations’ technical expertise, engineering capabilities, and market knowledge, while Hatch’s engineering and project execution expertise will assist SunGas in providing customers with superior value and predictable delivery, as well as critical support throughout project lifecycles.

“We see this alliance as an important step for SunGas to effectively and efficiently serve a growing market, combining our gasification technology heritage with a reputable global engineering company,” said Vann Bush, President of SunGas Renewables. “Hatch has a deep bench of seasoned practitioners for the design and deployment of energy systems that is aligned with our company’s vision of being the premier provider of biomass gasification systems across the globe.”

SunGas gasification systems are based on pressurized fluidized bed technology originally developed by the Gas Technology Institute (GTI), a technology that has been deployed commercially around the globe. The technology platform generates syngas from woody biomass, the critical first step in the large-scale production of renewable, low-carbon fuels and chemicals.

Robert Francki, Hatch’s global managing director, Energy added, “The work that GTI and SunGas are doing to create the technology enablers to dramatically reduce carbon emissions and turn the tide on climate change suits society’s pressing needs. We are proud to partner with SunGas and contribute our unique capability to engineer integrated, technologically advanced and sophisticated facilities and our deep custom equipment design skills.”

Source: Company Press Release