Andi Bogdanovic

What prompted KGS Group International Inc. to expand its US presence, particularly in Sacramento and Seattle?

KGS Group International Inc. (KGSI) has expanded its operations to better serve the growing demands of the hydropower sector. This expansion particularly supports our clients, including Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) and Tacoma Power. This strategic move was made to strengthen and support the nation’s hydropower infrastructure, understanding that it contributes approximately 43% of all hydropower generation in the Northwest and Rockies regions.

KGSI’s offices in Seattle and Sacramento (in operation since 2023) a provide local knowledge and the ability to respond promptly to meet the needs of local clients.

How do these locations support your company’s mission in the hydropower sector?

At KGSI, we recognize that the hydropower community has limited resources to meet growing demands. As part of our commitment to strengthening the sector, we are focused on contributing to local communities, particularly in Seattle and Sacramento. These regions are vital hubs for hydropower, and we aim to support their growth through workforce development, infrastructure improvements and community engagement initiatives. Additionally, we are proud to contribute to job creation in the United States by supporting employment opportunities that drive innovation and sustainability in the industry.

Our purpose is to build lasting relationships with the promise of building things to last. By investing in people, technology and collaboration, we are helping shape the future of hydropower.

How has your company’s expansion benefited clients in these regions?

By establishing a presence in establishing a presence in Seattle and Sacramento, we have provided critical services that help utilities maintain compliance, improve reliability, and extend the lifespan of their assets.

For our major clients we have provided condition assessments to evaluate structural integrity and identify maintenance needs. We conducted FERC Part 12 condition assessments and periodic inspections to ensure regulatory compliance and mitigate potential risks. Our electrical, mechanical and geotechnical engineers have helped our clients address complex challenges associated with aging hydroelectric facilities.

These services are essential as many hydropower facilities in the US are over 50 years old, requiring ongoing inspections, upgrades and modernization efforts to meet safety and performance standards. By being locally positioned in Sacramento and Seattle, we can provide faster response times, localized expertise and hands-on support to help clients maintain and optimize their hydropower assets.

With the Seattle office’s expansion, how is KGSI adapting to the growing hydropower demand in Washington and Oregon?

KGSI is actively adapting to the growing hydropower demand in Washington and Oregon by continuously expanding our staff to meet the increasing needs of our clients. This growth is the driving force behind our investment in a larger office space, ensuring we have the resources and capacity to support the region’s evolving hydropower infrastructure.

We are also excited to announce new personnel in the near future, further strengthening our expertise and ability to deliver comprehensive hydropower solutions.

Additionally, we have promoted Nathan Rockwood to oversee our business expansion in Washington and Oregon. Nathan brings over 25 years of experience in hydropower and is currently serving as the President-Elect of the Northwest Hydro Association, demonstrating his deep commitment to the future of hydropower. Together with myself as US General Manager, our combined leadership will support utilities, enhance regional partnerships and drive innovation in the hydropower sector.

KGSI offers a broad range of hydropower engineering services. Which of these areas have seen the most demand recently?

We have seen a need for all hydro disciplines, including structural, geotechnical, mechanical, electrical and hydrology and hydraulics. These services remain essential as the industry focuses on maintaining aging infrastructure, ensuring regulatory compliance and optimizing hydropower facilities for long-term sustainability.

Performance testing of turbines to enhance efficiency for power generation has also been of interest.

One of our greatest strengths is having all these disciplines in-house, allowing our experts to collaborate to provide comprehensive solutions. By integrating expertise across multiple engineering fields, we can efficiently address complex challenges, streamline project execution, and deliver innovative, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing hydropower infrastructure today, and how does KGSI address them?

One of the biggest challenges facing hydropower infrastructure today is the aging of existing facilities, many of which were built 50 to 100 years ago. These assets require ongoing inspection, maintenance and upgrades to ensure safety, reliability and efficiency. Additionally, the industry faces increasing regulatory requirements, the need for modernization to integrate with renewable energy sources and challenges related to climate change impacts on water availability.

KGSI addresses these challenges by offering comprehensive engineering, inspection services and turbine performance testing, including:

Structural, geotechnical, mechanical, electrical and hydrology and hydraulics expertise to assess and improve aging infrastructure

FERC Part 12 inspections and condition assessments to ensure compliance and risk mitigation

Advanced engineering solutions to enhance dam safety, turbine efficiency and overall system performance

By having a full range of engineering disciplines in-house, KGSI provides integrated solutions that help utilities and facility owners extend the life of their hydropower assets, navigate evolving regulations and support the sustainable future of hydropower.

Can you highlight a recent notable project demonstrating KGSI’s expertise in dam safety, structural assessments, or power optimisation?

KGSI has recently been working with our clients to provide condition assessments of powerhouses and generators to determine structural integrity and identify any repairs or upgrades required. Combined, KGSI in the past year has inspected 21 powerhouses and 30 generators. These recommended upgrades can result in power optimization.

Regarding dam safety, KGSI recently completed two FERC Part 12 Comprehensive Assessments along with condition assessments, PFMA and Risk Analysis, leveraging our in-house FERC-approved Independent Consultant to meet regulatory compliance.

How is KGSI helping utilities and agencies optimize their power generation and grid integration strategies?

KGSI’s experts provide alternatives, working with the client to create a design selection matrix incorporating critical selection criteria for initial cost, lifecycle costs, life expectancy, long-term maintenance costs and various risk and reliability factors. This alternative analysis can be used in many applications but serves as a basis to begin design, knowing the decision moving forward was based on sound selection criteria. Our approach to these types of analyses is to work with key stakeholders, whether they are landowners, operation and maintenance (O&M) staff or our clients’ staff. We work with our clients to determine the correct level of risk and critical selection criteria when determining these alternatives.

In reviewing any existing assets, KGSI uses a range of general condition assessments observed through visual inspection and testing. We prepare a list of equipment attributes, including, but not limited to, its age, anticipated remaining life, upcoming anticipated maintenance, immediate needs, longer-term needs and eventual replacement options. These assessments are tabulated and presented to owners to identify the anticipated cash flow of asset maintenance and replacement requirements.

Additionally, KGSI provides turbine performance testing. Turbine performance testing can help optimize power generation by identifying inefficiencies and ensuring peak operational efficiency. Our tests can detect performance losses due to wear, misalignment or sediment buildup by conducting precise flow, head and efficiency measurements, enabling proactive maintenance and reducing downtime. Improved turbine efficiency directly translates to higher energy output, reduced operational costs and extended equipment lifespan.

Performance testing supports regulatory compliance and provides data-driven insights for system upgrades, helping hydro facilities maximize power generation while maintaining environmental and economic sustainability.

With KGSI’s continued growth, are there any plans to expand further in the US or internationally?

Yes. KGSI plans to expand further in the US, particularly toward the East, where hydropower remains a significant energy source. Our existing collaborations with clients, such as the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, highlight the strategic importance of this region.

Expanding our presence in the Eastern US will enable KGSI to better serve these and other clients, address the unique challenges of aging hydropower infrastructure and support the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

What advice would you give to organizations looking to modernize their hydropower infrastructure?

Our advice is to take a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that considers the facility’s entire lifecycle, including safety, efficiency and environmental impact. We recommend conducting thorough assessments beginning with detailed condition assessments of existing infrastructure, including FERC Part 12 inspections and structural, mechanical, electrical and geotechnical evaluations. This will provide insights into critical areas requiring upgrades or repairs.

And lastly, collaborate with experts and engage with experienced engineers to leverage and share knowledge to develop sustainable solutions.

https://kgsgroup.com

References

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=61883

This article first appeared in International Water power Magazine.