Solar panels at the Green River Energy Centre. Credit: © rPlus Energies/GlobeNewswire.

US-based renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has commenced commercial operations at the Green River Energy Centre, an 800MW facility in Emery County, Utah.

The project comprises a 400MW solar array combined with a 400MW/1.6GW-hour battery energy storage system (BESS).

The operational launch of the Green River Energy Centre is part of wider efforts to increase reliable energy capacity in Utah and the broader western US.

In 2024, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced the Operation Gigawatt initiative, which aims to double the state’s energy production over the coming decade.

Cox said: “Operation Gigawatt is about ensuring Utah has the reliable, homegrown energy needed to power opportunity for generations.

“Green River Energy Centre represents the kind of large-scale energy investment we need to deliver reliable energy, support rural Utah and help power the next generation of prosperity across our state.”

US Senator John Curtis said: “Meeting America’s growing energy needs will require an all-of-the-above approach, and Green River Energy Centre is an important example of that effort in action.

“This investment strengthens our energy infrastructure, supports Utah workers and communities, and helps ensure reliable, affordable power for families and businesses across the West.”

The project is expected to deliver more than $55m in property tax revenue, benefitting schools and public services in the area.

Construction involved hundreds of workers and included a number of local contractors.

The commissioning ceremony took place on 22 June and was attended by state officials, project partners and community members.

rPlus Energies president and CEO Luigi Resta said: “This project represents years of collaboration and commitment from all of the project partners. Together, we believed in the vision, and today Green River Energy Centre is delivering reliable power and real value to families across the American West.”