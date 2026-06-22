The new wind facility will be located on crown land in BC’s Peace River Region. Credit: Lazy_Bear/Shutterstock.com.

Saulteau First Nations and EDF power solutions North America have finalised a 30-year electricity purchase agreement (EPA) with Canadian electric utility BC Hydro for the 200.6MW Taylor South Wind Project.

Awarded as part of BC Hydro’s 2025 Call for Power, the contract aims to address increasing demand for clean electricity in British Columbia (BC).

The Taylor South Wind Project is planned as an expansion to the existing Taylor Wind Project, which also received an EPA from BC Hydro.

The new wind facility will be located on crown land in BC’s Peace River Region, approximately 10km south of Taylor.

Project partners expect operations to begin in 2032, with the site supplying enough energy to power around 60,000 homes.

The venture is structured as an equity partnership between EDF power solutions North America and Saulteau First Nations, with the latter holding a 51% economic stake.

The total investment for Taylor South is projected to reach around C$650m ($458m), of which more than C$150m will be allocated to development and construction activity in the local community.

More than 250 jobs are set to be created during the development, construction and operation of the project.

BC Hydro selected the Taylor South Wind Project as one of four clean energy projects in its 2025 Call for Power.

BC Hydro president and CEO Charlotte Mitha said: “Expanding wind generation strengthens and diversifies BC Hydro’s power supply, while our flexible hydroelectric system ensures reliability when wind conditions change.

“Together, these projects will play a key role in delivering the clean, affordable electricity BC needs to drive economic growth and support strong, resilient communities.”

EDF power solutions Development senior director Mark Gallagher said: “We are very excited to be able to build on our existing partnership with the Saulteau First Nations.

“The award of Taylor South is a testament to the joint efforts and progress our partnership has made over the last three years and reflects the trust we have built in the community.”