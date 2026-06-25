Zeewolde mtu EnergyPack installation. Image: Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is supplying a second mtu EnergyPack large scale battery energy storage system to Zeewolde in the Netherlands. Starting in 2026, the new mtu EnergyPack will help increase grid stability by storing electricity generated by the local wind farm and feeding it back into the grid as needed.

Energy infrastructure developer Eleqtis B.V. has commissioned Rolls-Royce to supply, install and maintain the system, which will have a power output of 35.1 MW and a capacity of 144.4 MWh. The contract also includes a ten-year-long term service agreement, which offers “extensive guarantees for the customer,” says Rolls-Royce. For example, the system’s capacity will be guaranteed throughout the entire term.

The facility is designed for the provision of grid-critical services such as frequency regulation, peak shaving and short-term trading.

Eleqtis focuses on creating flexible, future-proof power systems, including large-scale battery storage, grid connections, and renewable energy assets.

It will work with Catalise Energy, which will deploy its Revenue Guarantee Model, part of a comprehensive suite of services that ensure revenue certainty for developers, investors, and financiers in the global energy storage market.

In Autumn 2025, the first mtu EnergyPack at Zeewolde, Battery Park Zeewolde (BPZ), will go into operation.

Rolls-Royce mtu EnergyPacks employ nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) lithium-ion batteries.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.