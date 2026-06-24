The survey covers 14 variable-length lines with stations every 25m, totalling 7.5km of grid coverage. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

TomaGold has started an audio-frequency magnetotelluric (AMT) geophysical survey at the Berrigan Mine project in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in Québec, Canada.

The Berrigan Mine property comprises 16 claims spanning 483 hectares (ha) and is located approximately 4km north-north-west of the town of Chibougamau.

The objective of the survey is to improve understanding of the area’s structural layout and locate deep conductive pathways linked to known mineralised zones, including the Main and Deep Zones at the Berrigan Mine.

It also aims to assist in selecting drill targets with strong potential.

This activity follows the recently completed phase two drilling programme and continues the larger geophysical initiative that began in May 2026.

The survey is being conducted over a grid made up of 14 lines of differing lengths, with stations set every 25m, covering a total distance of 7.5km.

AMT is described as a deep-penetrating technique that records changes in the Earth’s electric and magnetic fields at audio frequencies, which allows it to identify deep conductive features that may host or control polymetallic mineralisation.

The Berrigan Mine project has previously undergone borehole electromagnetic surveys and completed a phase two drilling programme, with assay results from five recent drill-holes still pending.

TomaGold president and CEO David Grondin said: “We are excited to commence this AMT survey, which represents a significant step forward in our systematic exploration strategy at Berrigan.

“The survey is expected to provide a clearer understanding of the structural architecture controlling mineralisation at depth, while helping to identify new conductive corridors, potential extensions of known mineralisation and additional high-priority exploration targets.

“Together with our ongoing drilling and geophysical programmes, the results will help unlock the broader potential of our Chibougamau assets and guide the next phase of value-creating exploration activities.”

TomaGold has an option to acquire full ownership of the property from Chibougamau Independent Mines.

In January this year, the company unveiled the assay results from drill-holes TOM-25-014 and TOM-25-015 at the Berrigan Mine project.