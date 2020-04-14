Subsea 7 will be responsible for the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the SURF components

Subsea 7 secures subsea installation services from Chevron in Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: SUBSEA 7.)

UK-based engineering services provider, Subsea 7 has secured a contract from Chevron for subsea installation services to the Anchor field development in Gulf of Mexico.

The Anchor field is located in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico, about 225.3km off the coast of Louisiana.

Chevron is the operator of the Anchor oil field, through a 62.86% stake held by its subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Total holds the remaining 37.14% stake through its subsidiary TOTAL E&P USA.

In December last year, Chevron and Total had taken final investment decision (FID) on the Anchor oil field development, which involves an investment of around $5.7bn.

Subsea 7 Vice President Craig Broussard said: “We are honored to be selected by Chevron for the SURF installation scope on the Anchor project. We look forward to building on the collaborative relationship with Chevron to deliver a best-in-class project.

“The combination of the SURF scope for Subsea 7 and the ongoing subsea equipment delivery by OneSubsea, will allow the Subsea Integration Alliance to work in partnership with Chevron to unlock the value of an integrated approach to project optimisation.”

Scope of Subsea 7’s contract for Anchor field development

Under the terms of the contract, Subsea 7 will be responsible for the project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the SURF components.

The services will also be provided to the production flowlines, risers, umbilicals, flying leads, jumpers, and associated appurtenances.

The firm has planned to begin the management and engineering services for the project immediately at its offices in Houston, Texas.

Furthermore, the fabrication of the flowlines and risers will take place at the firm’s spool-base in Ingleside, Texas while the offshore operations on the project are expected to occur in 2022 and 2023.

Recently, Subsea 7 secured a subsea installation services contract from Murphy Oil’s subsidiary Murphy Exploration and Production Company, for the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont developments offshore US Gulf of Mexico.

The Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont fields are planned to be tied back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible platform located in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico, about 281.6km south of New Orleans.