Subsea 7 wins contract offshore US Gulf of Mexico. (Credit: SUBSEA 7)

Subsea 7 has won a subsea installation services contract from Murphy Oil’s subsidiary Murphy Exploration and Production Company – USA, pertaining to the Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont developments offshore US Gulf of Mexico.

The Samurai, Khaleesi, and Mormont fields are planned to be tied back to the King’s Quay semi-submersible platform located in the Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico, about 281.6km south of New Orleans.

Without revealing the exact contract value, Subsea 7 indicated it to be in the $150-300m range.

The company’s contract will cover the tie back of seven subsea wells in the three fields to the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS).

Responsibilities of Subsea 7 under the King’s Quay FPS project contract

Subsea 7 will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of all subsea equipment related to the project. These include PLETs, PLEMs, production and export flowlines and jumpers, umbilicals and distribution hardware, and also the wet tow in the Gulf of Mexico to the fields and mooring system installation of the semi-submersible FPS.

The subsea contractor will immediately begin project management and engineering at its offices in Houston, Texas. The fabrication work on the flowlines and risers will be undertaken at the company’s spoolbase in Ingleside, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled to begin next year.

Subsea 7 US vice president Craig Broussard said: “We are honoured that Murphy has selected Subsea 7 for this key EPCI SURF and mooring project. Subsea 7 and Murphy have built a strong, collaborative working relationship over the years through the proficient execution of projects performed on budget and on schedule.

“This effective working relationship has set the stage for a best-in-class project delivery of one of the largest subsea development projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Subsea 7 will provide a single point contract for the SURF and mooring work scopes on this project, which allows for improved management of the interface risk.”

In October 2019, Murphy Exploration & Production awarded a detailed engineering and design services contract for the King’s Quay FPS project to EPCM provider Audubon Companies.