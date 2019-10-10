US-based EPCM services provider Audubon will provide detailed engineering and design services and procurement and construction support for the project

Image: Audubon has secured a contract for Murphy Exploration’s King’s Quay project in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: courtesy of C Morrison/Pixabay.

Audubon Companies has secured a contract for Murphy Exploration’s King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the terms of the agreement, Audubon will provide detailed engineering and design services and procurement and construction support for the project.

According to the company, the scope of the project includes engineering and design of the entire King’s Quay FPS topsides with complete oil, water and gas processing trains.

It also includes the design of the topsides interfaces to the hull, lifesaving equipment, marine and utility systems, accommodations, crane foundations, and other appurtenances.

Details of King’s Quay FPS Project

Audubon stated that the King’s Quay deepwater semi-submersible FPS closely replicates the Delta House FPS, currently owned and operated by Murphy in the Gulf of Mexico. The King’s Quay will feature a two-level topsides deck with a 10,000-ton payload, Utilising a similar design to the Delta House FPS.

According to the company, the facility will have a nominal production capacity of 80,000 BOPD, with a peak capacity of 100,000 BOPD. The firm noted that the gas capacity will be 100 MMscf/d, with expansion capabilities to 240 MMscf/d of gas.

Final installation of the platform, which will be designed to withstand wind and waves from a 1,000-year storm, will be in the Green Canyon GOM area.

The company added that it expects first oil in 2022.

Audubon Companies stated: “Continuing with the same innovative design approach used during the development of the Delta House FPS, Audubon Companies will apply its engineering expertise to incorporate design flexibility into all processing equipment for the King’s Quay FPS to achieve an optimal design for handling a broad range of reservoir characteristics.”

In August, US-based petroleum and natural gas exploration company Murphy Oil had approved three additional projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

The first of the approved projects was the King’s Quay FPS facility.

The company also approved the Khaleesi/Mormont field development, with seven subsea wells, of which four were previously drilled, and infrastructure tie-back to King’s Quay FPS.