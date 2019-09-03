Subsea 7 will start project management and detailed engineering immediately from its Rio de Janeiro office in Brazil

Image: The Lapa North East field is an ultra-deep water oil and gas field, located approximately 300kms off coast São Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Courtesy of David Mark from Pixabay.

UK-based offshore projects and services provider Subsea 7 has secured a contract from Total E&P do Brasil for the development of the Lapa North East field.

The company did not reveal the contract value but indicated that it is in the range of $50-150m (£41-124m). Total E&P do Brasil serves as an operator for the field on behalf of the consortium comprising of Total E&P do Brasil, Shell, and Repsol-Sinopec.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will be responsible for transport, installation and pre-commissioning of 35kms of flexible pipelines and 20kms of umbilical, connecting 5 wells to the FPSO Cidade de Caraguatatuba.

The company would also start project management and detailed engineering immediately from its Rio de Janeiro, Brazil office, and the offshore works are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Subsea 7 Brazil vice-president Marcelo Xavier said: “This contract builds on our track record of project execution offshore Brazil and reflects our commitment to work and learn together with our client to achieve successful solutions.

“We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Total in Brazil, through mutually beneficial collaboration on this project and, in the long-term, on future developments.”

Details of the Lapa North East field

The Lapa North East field is an ultra-deep water oil and gas field, located approximately 300kms off the coast of the State of São Paulo, at 2,150m water depth in the pre-salt Santos Basin.

In April, TechnipFMC received a subsea contract from Total E&P do Brasil for the Lapa field. The contract includes the supply of flexible pipes for oil production, gas lift, and gas injection as well as associated accessories.

The Lapa Field Consortium comprises Total with 35% stake, Shell Brasil Petróleo with 30% interest, Repsol Sinopec Brasil with 25% stake, and Petrobras with 10% stake.

According to estimates, the Brazilian oilfield holds recoverable reserves of 459 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).