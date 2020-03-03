Subsea 7 will be responsible for the project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 36km of flowlines

Barossa is a gas and condensate field offshore Australia. (Credit: ConocoPhillips Company.)

UK-based engineering services provider, Subsea 7 has secured a major contract from ConocoPhillips Australia Barossa to provide SURF infrastructure works for the Barossa offshore development project in Australia.

Under the contract, Subsea 7 will be responsible for the project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 36km of flowlines, umbilicals, risers as well as the supply of the in-field flowlines.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips has awarded contract to Aker Solutions to deliver umbilicals and National Oilwell Varco Denmark I/S to deliver the flexible risers.

ConocoPhillips Australia-West Barossa development vice president Steve Ovenden said: “Award of the SURF contracts is an important milestone for the project with contracts now in place for all the major facilities, following the earlier award of separate contracts for the FPSO facility, Gas Export Pipeline and Subsea Production System.”

Barossa offshore development project details

Located in the Bonaparte Basin of the Timor Sea offshore Australia, in a water depth between 130m and 350m, the Barossa is a gas and condensate field.

The development of the project comprises the FPSO, subsea wells, six subsea production wells as well as a 260km-long gas export pipeline to send the produced gas to the Darwin LNG facility.

The pipeline will be tied into the current Bayu-Undan to Darwin pipeline, supplying gas to Darwin LNG.

ConocoPhillips said that the project will provide a new source of gas to Darwin LNG facility when the existing offshore gas supply from Bayu-Undan is exhausted.

The Barossa project is a joint venture between the operator ConocoPhillips Australia Barossa that holds 37.5% stake, SK E&S Australia holds 37.5% stake and Santos Offshore with 25.0% stake.

Subsea 7 is planning to use reel-lay and heavy construction vessels to complete the offshore work scope which is planned to occur in 2022 and 2023.

In October last year, ConocoPhillips awarded engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract to MODEC International for the Barossa floating production, storage and offloading facility (Barossa FPSO).