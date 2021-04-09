Engenium has recently helped its large-scale partners in developing battery minerals projects

Canada-based engineering and design firm Stantec has signed a letter of intent to acquire mining project delivery consultancy Engenium for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2003, Engenium has worked with several Australian mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure clients to deliver their projects, from concept through production.

Recently, the company has helped its large-scale partners in developing battery minerals projects, and achieve critical sustainability goals and objectives.

Stantec president and chief executive officer Gord Johnston said: “Engenium and Stantec share a passion for applying sustainable best practices to projects across the globe.

“It’s exciting to welcome Engenium to our team as we look to add depth and expertise to our existing mining business in Australia and beyond.

“Engenium’s experience in mine development, mineral processing, and renewable energy operations builds on our track record of sustainable project delivery and support of energy transition.”

Engenium has multi-year framework agreements with several major mining houses in Australia, and is involved in both brownfield and new greenfield project developments.

The firm has recently helped large-scale mining clients in implementing green energy into their operations, including solar, battery energy, steam, wind, and other renewable energy sources.

Few important projects in its portfolio include Goldfields solar projects, Chichester solar/gas hybrid energy project, Pilgangoora lithium project, and Mardie salt and potash project.

Goldfields solar projects include TransAlta Solar and Steamers Energy project, currently under development in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Upon completion, the facility will power Mount Keith and Leinster mining operations and supply smaller mining operations within the region. Engenium managed the project development and execution stages of the solar projects.

The Pilgangoora lithium project is a Greenfields mine development located southeast of Port Hedland in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia.

Engenium was chosen to offer project delivery expertise to the corporate owner’s team to assist them in delivering the project through to commissioning.

For Mardie salt and potash project, BCI Minerals contracted Engenium to provide project management services.

Engenium managing director Wayne Peel said: “Joining Stantec enhances our ability to service larger projects, with the depth of a global firm that operates on all seven continents.

“Stantec’s values align with our commitment to sustainability leadership, and to putting people first. We are thrilled to join their global community.”