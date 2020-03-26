The company has also withdrawn its full year 2020 guidance across all operations until further notice due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak

Seabee will be placed into temporary care and maintenance until 30 April 2020. (Credit: Steve Bidmead/Pixabay)

Canada-based firm SSR Mining has announced temporary suspension of its Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The company has confirmed that there are no positive coronavirus cases among its employees.

SSR Mining stated that the company will be placed into temporary care and maintenance until 30 April 2020.

The company will further continue to monitor public health and government circumstances to decide whether to commence operations or extend the care and maintenance period.

SSR Mining said that it would also continue to manage the activities that are required to ensure the safety of the employees and operational readiness for when the suspension is lifted.

SSR Mining president and CEO Paul Benson said: “In these challenging times, more than anything else our top priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees, their families and their communities.

“The decision to temporarily suspend operations at Seabee was made considering the specific and unique circumstances at Seabee, a remote fly-in, fly-out northern Saskatchewan operation.”

Additionally, the company will work closely with local health authorities and relevant stakeholders to safely move workers at Seabee off site and back to their home communities.

The Crisis Management Team of SSR Mining has developed plans to company-wide response to the COVID-19 virus within the framework of preparedness protocols and contingency.

The individual site management controls, emergency medical preparedness, and working with health authorities to closely monitor local developments are included in the plans.

Meanwhile, the company has withdrawn its full year 2020 guidance across all operations until further notice due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak.

SSR Mining has also suspended operations at Puna in Argentina

Recently, SSR Mining had announced the temporary suspension of its Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

The other operation of Canadian-based precious metals producer include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, US.

It also has two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America.