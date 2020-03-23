The Argentina’s government has passes Urgency Decree #297/20 ordering a national mandatory quarantine effective from 20 March 2020 till 31 March this year

SSR Mining unveils temporary suspension of Puna Operations. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Canada-based mining company SSR Mining has announced the temporary suspension of Puna Operations in Argentina.

The temporary suspension is in accordance with government-mandated restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus.

The firm said that it would continue to manage the activities that are required to ensure the safety of the employees and operational readiness for when the suspension is lifted.

The Crisis Management Team of SSR Mining has developed plans to company-wide response to the COVID-19 virus within the framework of preparedness protocols and contingency.

The individual site management controls, emergency medical preparedness, and working with health authorities to closely monitor local developments are included in the plans.

Details of the Puna Operations

Located in the Jujuy Province, Argentina, the Puna Operations includes Chinchillas mine and the Pirquitas property that comprises the Pirquitas processing facilities.

The Chinchillas mine, which has secured commercial production in December 2018, is a silver-lead-zinc deposit.

The mine is estimated to supply ore to the Pirquitas processing facilities, which produce a silver-lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate, for more than 8-year active mining period.

In July last year, SSR Mining signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 25% interest in Puna Operations from Golden Arrow Resources for a consideration totalling approximately $34m (£27m).

The operations of Canadian-based precious metals producer include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, US, the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

It also has two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America.