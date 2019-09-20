The deal will help Sprint to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve nearly 30% renewable energy for its combined electricity portfolio

Image: Sprint has signed virtual PPA with Duke Energy for new wind project. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay.

American telecommunications company Sprint has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Duke Energy Renewables for 173.3MW portion of a new wind project in Texas.

Under the agreement, Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, will build, own and operate the 182MW Maryneal Windpower project.

Located in Nolan County, the wind project will feature Nordex Acciona’s 38 4.8MW wind turbines. Wanzek Construction is responsible for building the wind project. The construction of the project will begin in early 2020.

The Maryneal wind power project is expected to become operational by December 2020.

Duke Energy Renewables president Rob Caldwell said: “Wind power is contributing to a cleaner, stronger U.S. economy and the Maryneal Windpower project further expands our renewable energy presence in Texas.

“We’re excited to work with Sprint to create jobs, strengthen the local economy and generate clean energy.”

The Maryneal wind facility increases Duke Energy Renewables’ wind capacity to over 3,000MW in the US.

The wind project will generate enough renewable electricity to power over 54,000 US households. It will also offset carbon emissions of more than 96,000 cars from the road per year.

The deal will help Sprint to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve nearly 30% renewable energy for its combined electricity portfolio.

Sprint foundation chairman Doug Michelman said: “Sprint is serious about minimizing its carbon impact, and operating as a more sustainable company.

“This wind project will help us make substantial progress towards offsetting the energy we use across our operations, including our headquarters, retail stores, call centers and cell towers.”

Sprint’s advisor in the Maryneal VPPA was Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services. The company supported in the project selection and negotiations.

Duke Energy Renewables, a nonregulated unit of Duke Energy, operates wind and solar generation facilities across the US, with a total electric capacity of 3GW.