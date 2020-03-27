Southern Empire Resources also initiated the permitting process for exploration programmes at its Oro Cruz Gold Project located in California

Southern Empire will explore five core drill holes at the Eastgate Gold Project. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM), an agency within the US Department of the Interior, has issued notice level permits to Southern Empire Resources for drilling and land preparation at the Eastgate Gold Project located in Nevada.

With the permits in place, the company will now commence road construction, surface clearing/pad preparation and complete five core drill holes at the Eastgate Gold Project, located approximately 90km east of the city of Fallon in Churchill County.

The permits, which are effective for two years expiring in 2022, have options for an extension to 2023.

Comprising 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims that cover roughly 817ha, the Eastgate Gold Project features a hydrothermal quartz vein system hosting precious metals, the company said.

Southern Empire said it aims to define a high-grade, low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver deposit at the project.

Moreover, the company has commenced the permitting process to undertake the first phase of the exploration programme at the Oro Cruz Gold Project in southeastern California, US.

Located in the Cargo Muchacho Mountains gold district of Imperial County, the project comprises a total of 271 unpatented lode mining claims, 13 unpatented placer mining claims and two State of California Mineral Prospecting Permits covering approximately 518ha.

Scope of the work under the first exploration phase include exploration and confirmation drilling in the area of the historical Oro Cruz open pit and sonic drill sampling of the decommissioned, historical American Girl and Padre y Madre heap leach pads.

The company said that the timing of exploration programmes will be subject to governmental regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic as well as the availability of exploration-related drill equipment, personnel, lodging, among others.

