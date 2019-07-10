The contract has been awarded by the CITIC Construction, a Chinese engineering procurement and construction firm, and Iraqi developer MPC

Image: Two SGT5-4000F gas turbines, together with a steam turbine and three generators from Siemens in the power plant Maisan will produce electricity for more than three million Iraqis. Photo: Courtesy of Siemens.

Germany-based international company Siemens has received a €280m (£252m) order to provide the key components and long-term power generation services for the 840MW Maisan combined cycle power plant in Iraq.

The contract has been awarded by the CITIC Construction, a Chinese engineering procurement and construction firm, and Iraqi developer MPC, part of Raban Al-Safina for Energy Projects (RASEP).

Siemens Middle East and UAE CEO Dietmar Siersdorfer said: “Iraq is undergoing an economic transformation, and as the country embarks on a series of ambitious infrastructure projects, efficient and reliable electricity will be essential to powering this development.

“With a presence in the country that dates back more than 100 years, we are proud to support the generation of half of Iraq’s power supply. We are also committed to providing vocational training for up to 1,000 Iraqis in order to develop a pipeline of talented local employees who can contribute to the new Iraq.”

Maisan power plant to produce first power by March 2021

The Maisan power plant project is expected to produce first power by March 2021 and enter full combined cycle mode by early 2022.

The independent power plant is designed to supply adequate electricity to meet the needs of more than three million Iraqis, and also support the industrial sector.

Under the contract, Siemens will supply two SGT5-4000F gas turbines, oneSST5-4000 steam turbine, and three SGen5-2000H generators, along with the SPPA-T3000 control systems, transformers and related electrical equipment, and the fuel gas system.

Siemens Gas and Power CEO Karim Amin said: “This project will mark an important power generation milestone in Iraq. The state-of-the-art power island that will be installed by Siemens, including the latest technology of F-class gas turbines, will turn the Maisan power plant into the most efficient gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Iraq.

“This is very critical for the economics of the long-term operations and the effective utilization of fuel. In addition, the long-term service agreement is designed to ensure increased efficiency and maximum availability of the power plant while also providing technical training for local Iraqi staff on the operation and maintenance (O&M) front.”

Recently, Siemens and the Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq signed an implementation agreement to begin execution of a roadmap to rebuild Iraq’s power sector.

Under the agreement, the two entities are expected to award contracts valued at approximately €700m (£630.2m) for the first phase of the roadmap.