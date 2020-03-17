Siemens will supply five SGT-800 industrial gas turbines along with the associated auxiliary and electrical systems for a power plant in Belarus

The SGT-800 industrial gas turbine combines load capability and reliability with high flexibility, high efficiencies, and low emissions. (Credit: Siemens.)

Germany-based industrial manufacturing company Siemens has secured an order from Brest Republican Unitary Enterprise of Electricity Industry (Brestenergo) to supply gas turbines for a 254MW combined heat and power plant in Belarus.

Under the contract, Siemens will supply five SGT-800 industrial gas turbines along with the associated auxiliary and electrical systems, for a peak load and backup power plant.

The new facility will be constructed at the existing power plant which is location of the Berezovskaya combined heat and power plant in Beloozersk, Brest Region, in the south-western part of the country.

Scheduled begin operations in December next year, the new facility will help to strengthen the reliability and stability of the power grid.

In addition to five SGT-800 gas turbines, Siemens is also responsible to provide the AC generators and the PCS 7 control system as well as the gas receiving station and high- medium-, and -low-voltage equipment.

The new plant will have an electrical capacity of 700 operating hours and 350 cold starts per year

Brestenergo general director Sergey N. Shebeko said: “Our most important requirement for the new power plant project was to select and purchase a highly maneuverable reliable peak and backup power plant to provide reliability of electricity supply to consumers.

“In the competitions for the right to supply equipment for this project Siemens technology, with the SGT-800 gas turbines, has won.”

Last year, Siemens secured orders for 11 SGT-800 gas turbine machines to power three peak load and backup power plants in Belarus.

The power plants, which are located in Lukomlskaya, Novopolotskaya, and Minsk, as well as the new facility located in Beloozersk are designed to have an electrical capacity of 700 operating hours and 350 cold starts a year to provide stabilizing support for the Belarussian energy grid.

Recently, the company has secured an order from RUE Minskenergo to supply six SGT-800 industrial gas turbines for a 300MW power plant in Belarus.