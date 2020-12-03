Siemens Gamesa will install 37MW Kingebol wind farm in Sweden and three wind projects with a combined capacity of 19.4MW in Poland

Siemens Gamesa inks contracts to install four wind farms in Sweden and Poland. (Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Siemens Gamesa has inked four orders with European Energy, an independent renewable energy company, to install four wind farms in Sweden and Poland.

As part of the contracts, Siemens Gamesa will install 37MW Kingebol wind farm in Sweden and three wind projects with a combined capacity of 19.4MW in Poland.

Located close to the town of Åmål, Kingebol wind farm will feature six SG 5.8-170 turbines from the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform.

The SG 5.8-170 turbines have been enhanced for this project and will provide 6.2MW of nominal power. They are equipped with the largest rotors in the onshore segment at 170m.

The project is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2022. Siemens Gamesa’s order also includes a 20-year service agreement for the project.

In Poland, the wind turbine maker will install wind farms in Drawsko, Siemsyl, and Bialogard with 2MW turbines for European Energy. The three sites are due to be commissioned in late 2021 and early 2022.

Siemens Gamesa Northern Europe Onshore CEO Clark MacFarlane said: “These deals not only underline the rapid uptake of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in Sweden, but also a growing partnership with European Energy that has extended to three wind farms in a fast-growing Polish market.

“We look forward to working with European Energy further in the future as we contribute to accelerating the energy transition.”

The wind turbine manufacturer had partnered with European Energy for the first time for a project in Denmark in 2013.

Since then, the company partnered with Danish firm on projects in Italy and Germany. The partnership is now working on the projects in Sweden and Poland.

European Energy CEO Knud Erik Andersen said: “We are very pleased to partner with Siemens Gamesa for our projected wind farms thereby expanding the cooperation to also cover projects in Sweden and Poland.

“We believe that Siemens Gamesa’s state of the art 5.X platform presents a great match with the local wind conditions at the project sites. We look forward to developing our cooperation with Siemens Gamesa on future projects.”