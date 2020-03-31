The turbines will be installed at Eurowind’s 46MW Knöstad project located near Karlstad, in Sweden

The order marks the debut of the company's turbines featuring 170m rotor.(Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.)

Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has secured an order from Danish developer and wind turbine operator Eurowind Energy to supply eight of its SG 5.8-170 turbines.

The turbines will be installed at Eurowind’s 46MW Knöstad project located near Karlstad, in Sweden.

The order marks the debut of its turbines featuring 170m rotor. Considered to be the largest rotor diameter for an onshore wind turbine, it can enable in capturing more wind in medium and low wind sites.

Operating at 6.2MW capacity, the wind turbines are expected to generate high annual energy production. Siemens Gamesa has also secured a 25-year full-service agreement for the wind farm.

The turbines will installed in the second half of next year

The wind turbines will be installed in the second half of next year in an area of forest. Each of the turbines will be installed on a 115m hub tower, meeting the maximum height permitted for a turbine with such a large rotor.

It will be the second project for Siemens Gamesa to be powered by its 5.X platform in Sweden. Last December, the company reached an agreement with Arise AB and Foresight to supply 35 of its 35 SG 5.8-155 for the Skaftåsen project.

In less than a year since its launch, Siemens Gamesa secured orders for the turbine’s two variants that have rotors of 155 and 170 meters respectively.

Siemens Gamesa Onshore CEO Alfonso Faubel said: “We are delighted to see how fast this platform is penetrating the Scandinavian market, one of the most sophisticated in the world when it comes to wind power.

“This deal also marks an extension of our strong partnership with Eurowind Energy A/S having worked together in the Thorup Sletten project. It is always rewarding to see customers committed to strengthening our collaboration.”