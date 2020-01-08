The offshore wind project could generate enough clean energy to power 650,000 Virginia homes

Siemens Gamesa selected as preferred turbine supplier by Dominion Energy for US offshore wind. (Credit: Pixabay/Anette Bjerg)

Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based energy company, has selected Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa as preferred supplier for its 2.64GW offshore wind project to be located 43.4km off the coast of Virginia Beach in the US.

As a preferred supplier, Siemens Gamesa will supply the latest turbines within its Offshore Direct Drive platform. The number of turbines will be determined in later phases of development, Dominion Energy said.

The preferred supplier agreement will support the energy company in submitting the project’s construction and operations plan (COP) to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) later this year.

Subject to all the receipt of all the approvals and a final investment decision by Dominion Energy, the offshore wind farm’s installation is expected to be completed by 2026.

Once online, the wind project could generate enough clean energy to power 650,000 Virginia homes, while avoiding nearly 3.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Dominion Energy generation construction vice president Mark Mitchell said: “Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in offshore wind technology and has proven to be a great partner in our CVOW project.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship as we bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and support Governor Ralph Northam’s commitment to have Virginia lead the way in offshore wind.”

Additionally, the two companies Dominion Energy and Siemens Gamesa will work together to assess offshore wind supply chain development opportunities in Virginia, to reduce projects cost for the benefit of customers.

As per the Viriginia-based energy company, the project could be located on 112,800 acres off the coast of Virginia Beach that it has secured through a lease from BOEM in 2013.

The company plans to begin ocean survey work, which is required by BOEM, this year.

Last June, Dominion Energy began construction on a pilot offshore wind project that will include two 6MW turbines from Siemens Gamesa, which are expected to be installed later this year.