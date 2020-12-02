Siemens Energy will provide 114 low-loss distribution transformers for the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland

Germany-based Siemens Energy has secured a contract from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) to provide 114 low-loss distribution transformers for the Seagreen offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Located 27km from the Angus coastline, the Seagreen offshore wind farm has an installed capacity of 1,075MW.

Upon completion, the offshore wind farm will become the country’s single largest source of renewable energy and is expected to provide low-carbon energy for nearly 1.3 million homes.

Siemens Energy transmission executive vice president Beatrix Natter said: “I am delighted that we have been chosen to deliver our state-of-the-art distribution transformers for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm – a project that is forecast to offset 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions per year and will significantly contribute to reach the UK’s net zero emissions targets.”

Designed to meet high-efficiency requirements, the 66kV fluid immersed distribution transformers will complement 114 MHI Vestas’ 10MW turbines. The voltage class of these transformers is up to 72.5kV.

Once operational, the distribution transformers will transform the voltage from the low voltage of the electricity generated to the medium voltage level of 66kV, which is required to feed the offshore transmission substation before it is sent to the mainland with an even higher voltage.

The Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm is expected to be operational by 2022/2023.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind vice president, procurement and category management head Robert Slettenhaar said: “Siemens Energy worked closely together with us to develop a customised design transformer that perfectly fits our demands for an energy-efficient solution with minimum footprint.

“The transformers represent a critical component in our wind turbines and I am glad that with Siemens Energy we found a reliable and experienced partner for this significant project.”

In July this year, Greece-based Hellenic Cables won an order to supply 66kV inter-array cables and accessories for the Seagreen offshore wind farm.