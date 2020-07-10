Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, test and supply of about 320km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables for the project

Hellenic Cables wins contract to supply array cables for Seagreen offshore wind farm. (Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Greek submarine cable solutions provider Hellenic Cables has secured a contract to supply 66kV inter-array cables and accessories for 1,075MW Seagreen offshore wind farm.

The Netherlands-based Seaway 7, the Renewables & Heavy Lifting business unit of Subsea 7, has awarded the contract.

Located 27km off the Angus Coast in the Firth of Forth, off the coast of Scotland, the wind farm will be developed and operated by Seagreen Wind Energy.

Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, manufacture, test and supply of about 320km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables as well as the associated accessories.

Hellenic Cables to deliver inter-array cables by early 2022

Hellenic Cables CEO Alexios Alexiou said: “We are proud to support Seaway 7 in a project that will provide low carbon energy for around 1 million homes and enable the clean energy transition in the UK.”

The company will produce the inter-array cables at its submarine cables plant located in Corinth, Greece and is expected to deliver them by early 2022.

Expected to be the largest in Scotland, the wind project is estimated to provide low carbon energy for around one million homes upon completion of the construction.

SSE Renewables, the owner of the wind farm has recently announced the final investment decision (FID), along with an agreement to sell a 51% stake in Seagreen 1 to Total.

Seagreen Wind Energy has awarded a contract an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) to Seaway 7 for the foundations and inter-array cables for the offshore wind farm.

Recently, Lamprell, an offshore construction company, has won an order to deliver wind turbine generator (WTG) substructures for the wind farm.