Lamprell will be responsible for the procurement, fabrication and delivery of 30 WTGs substructures. (Credit: A_Different_Perspective/Pixabay.)

UAE-based construction services company, Lamprell has secured a contract to deliver wind turbine generator (WTG) substructures for 1,075MW Seagreen offshore wind farm project.

The firm has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, a subsea engineering, construction and services company.

Subsea 7 was hired as a contractor for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation for the offshore wind project.

Under the contract, Lamprell will be responsible for the procurement, fabrication and delivery of 30 WTGs substructures, including the jackets, transition pieces and suction caissons that will be executed on a lump-sum basis.

Seagreen Wind Energy will develop and operate the wind farm

Lamprell CEO Christopher McDonald said: “We are delighted to have been selected to be part of the major Seagreen offshore windfarm project.

“Having worked on similar projects in the renewables segment, our workforce is skilled and experienced to execute the project with a focus on the key drivers of safety, high quality and profitability.

“We see substantial growth opportunities in the renewables sector, which is a core strategic focus for Lamprell, and we are excited to work with Seaway 7 on this project in the months to come.”

The firm said that the project award is subject to finalising the contract that is projected to be completed shortly.

The fabrication work on the project is estimated to be complete in the second half of 2021.

Additionally, Lamprell is scheduled to deliver the jackets to Seaway 7 at its deep water quayside in Hamriyah port. Later, Seaway 7 will transport them to the offshore site in the North Sea.

Located 27km off the Angus Coast in the Firth of Forth, off the coast of Scotland, the wind farm will be developed and operated by Seagreen Wind Energy.