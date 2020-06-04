Seaway 7 will install 114 wind turbine generator foundations and associated inter-array cables for the Seagreen phase one offshore wind project

MHI Vestas will supply 114 wind turbines for Seagreen offshore wind farm. (Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind)

Scottish firm SSE Renewables has awarded a major contract to Subsea 7, a subsea engineering, construction and services company, to provide foundations and inter-array cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project, 27km offshore Scotland, UK.

Located in the Firth of Forth Development Zone of North Sea, the Seagreen offshore wind farm project is being developed in two phases.

The first phase of the project involves the construction of two wind farms, Seagreen Alpha and Seagreen Bravo, with a combined installed capacity of 1.075GW.

The Seagreen offshore wind farm phase one zone will feature 114 wind turbine generators to be supplied by MHI Vestas.

Under the contract, Subsea 7’s renewables business unit Seaway 7 will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 114 wind turbine generator foundations and approximately 300km of associated inter-array cables for the Seagreen phase one project.

Seaway 7 Renewables executive vice-president Steph McNeill said: “We are looking forward to continuing our successful collaborative relationship with SSE Renewables as we help construct Seagreen.

“We have been active in the UK Renewables sector for over a decade and are very pleased to continue to support the ongoing energy transition in the UK.

“The Seagreen project will be managed from our Seaway 7 office in Aberdeen, bringing our offshore wind expertise to the largest offshore wind project in Scotland.”

Contract to create up to 50 jobs within Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office

The contract is expected to create a maximum of 50 jobs within Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office where the EPCI contract will be managed.

According to Subsea 7, a major contract is defined as being over $750m.

In January 2020, Petrofac was selected by SSE Renewables as a preferred supplier of substations for the Seagreen offshore wind project.