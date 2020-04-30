Siemens will be responsible for the delivery of two SGT-400 mechanical-drive compression packages

The SGT-400 compressor package. (Credit: Siemens.)

Siemens Gas and Power has secured an order from Midcoast Energy to supply compression equipment for CJ Express pipeline expansion project in east Texas.

Under the contract, Siemens will be responsible for the delivery of two SGT-400 mechanical-drive compression packages which are capable of producing a combined output of 39,000-horsepower for an expansion at an existing compression station.

The firm said that the equipment is an integrated, turnkey gas turbine and centrifugal compressor solution that provides a modular configuration for fast deployment, dry low emissions (DLE) combustion technology for emissions compliance at the time of low loads.

Equipment will be packed at Siemens Gas and Power’s Telge Road facility

According to the company, the SGT-400 compressor package also provides responsive service along with field-proven, efficient, and reliable components.

Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division Americas vice president Patrice Laporte said: “This project marks a key milestone as the U.S. pipeline industry realizes the breadth of reliable, cost-effective solutions we can provide in this power range.

“With the SGT-750 turbine’s power range from 45,600 to 56,320 HP (34–42 MW) and the SGT-400 turbine’s power range from 14,750 to 20,115 HP (11–15 MW), Siemens Gas and Power is well-positioned to offer a wide range of solutions for pipeline applications.”

The equipment for the delivery will be packed at Siemens Gas and Power’s Telge Road facility located in Houston, Texas and the compressors will be constructed at the its facility situated in Olean, New York, US.

Siemens Gas and Power has planned to ship the first gas turbine compression trains later this year to support the commercial operation for early next year.

Furthermore, a pipeline construction company, WHC Energy Services has been selected to provide the engineering, procurement and contracting (EPC) services for the pipeline expansion project.

Recently, Siemens Gas and Power was awarded a contract from chemical products manufacturer, Ascend Performance Materials to supply three gas turbines for a facility located in Alabama, US.