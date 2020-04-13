Located in the city of Sylhet in Bangladesh, the combined cycle power plant is converted from a 150MW simple cycle gas turbine power plant

Shanghai Electric’s 225MW combined cycle power plant in Sylhet. (Credit: Shanghai Electric.)

Shanghai Electric, the manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, has completed and brought its first combined cycle power plant (CCPP) into commercial operation in Bangladesh.

The 225MW combined cycle power plant, located in the city of Sylhet in Bangladesh, is converted from a 150MW simple cycle gas turbine power plant, and is expected to meet electricity demands in the eastern Bangladesh.

Sylhet project chief engineer Wang Yi said: “Retrofitting the gas turbine generator technology to convert from simple, open-cycle systems to combined-cycle operation requires skill and dedicated service, and we have built solid experience through overall 5 projects in Bangladesh so far since 2002.

“We are always looking ahead to anticipate client’s needs and improve the availability, reliability and efficiency through customized solution designed for different regional markets.”

Shanghai Electric partnered with The Power Development Board (PDB) in Bangladesh

The new power plant features a 100MW GVPI air-cooled generator, and is designed to operate without needing for rewedding or retightening its laminated core for its entire life.

The upgraded CCPP technology at the plant is said to reduce the emissions and ensure higher thermal efficiency.

The capacity of the plant has been increased by 90MW with less maintenance requirements.

In the eight years prior to the upgrade, the facility has provided 8.19 billion kWh electricity to the national grid. The amount of electricity delivered to the grid is now estimated to increase to 640 million kWh in an annual basis.

Shanghai Electric has improved the efficiency of the original plant’s simple, open-cycle application from 33% to 55% by leveraging its patented Global Vacuum Pressure Impregnation (GVPI) technology on the 100MW air-cooled generator.

The company has undertaken the upgrade project, its fourth EPC project in Bangladesh under the ‘One Belt One Road’ Initiative, through collaboration between the region’s Power Development Board (PDB).